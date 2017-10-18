Two Mule Deer Poached Near Casper

CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two mule deer bucks that were recently shot and left to waste just outside of Casper.

On Oct. 13, West Casper Game Warden Adam Parks was called to the scene in Deer Hunt Area 89, just off Poison Spider Road between Forest Oil Road and Powder River Road by the landowner who had found the deer.

Game Warden Parks stated, “The two mule deer had been shot, the heads were removed and the rest of the animals were left to waste. This hunt area is extremely difficult to draw a license in and this incident took opportunity away from sportsmen and women who play by the rules. Any information about the shooting of these mule deer would be greatly appreciated.”

Game wardens continue to investigate whether this case is related to an incident earlier this year where a doe and buck mule deer where poached near Trapper’s Route, but at this time it appears to be a separate incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or the local game warden directly at (307)473-3420. Tips may also be reported online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov. Smartphone users can report information by text message (text the word WGFD to 847411) or by the Android app WGFD Tips. Informants can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.