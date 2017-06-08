Two Deaths in Crash Near Wamsutter

Two Colorado women died in a crash on I-80 near Wamsutter early this morning.

According to information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 22-year-old Tierra Lynn Cole and 24-year-old Kya Marie Cole, both of Burlington, Colorado, died in a crash that occurred at about 1:10 a.m. approximately 23 miles west of Wamsutter.

Both women were traveling in a 2003 Infiniti G35 passenger vehicle westbound on I-80 around mile marker 150. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, entered the median, and began to roll. Tierra and Kya Cole were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries.

The vehicle came to rest about 15 feet from the eastbound shoulder of the road.

The crash is currently under investigation.