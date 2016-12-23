Two People Sentenced For Burglaries In Sublette County

Two people were recently sentenced for burglaries that occurred in Sublette County over a year ago.

Kristy Rasmussen was sentenced to three to five years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for the crime of Attempted Theft. She was also sentenced to four to seven years for Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft. The sentences will run consecutively. She pled guilty to the crimes on October 4, 2016.

Michael Rasmussen was sentenced to six to ten years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for the crime of Burglary. He was also sentenced to six to ten years for the crime of Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft. The sentences will run concurrently. He pled guilty to the crimes on December 14, 2016.

The investigation stemmed from reports to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office of two local businesses being burglarized. The Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects from video surveillance photos. Michael Lee Rasmussen and Kristy Lee Rasmussen were arrested on January 13, 2016 on multiple charges related to the burglaries. The investigation was aided by the public, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana, the Syracuse Police Department in Utah, and the Bountiful Police Department in Utah.