Two Protesters Arrested at Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone

Two protesters were arrested in Yellowstone National Park this morning after allegedly blocking access to a bison operations facility.

The two protesters allegedly chained themselves to barrels, which they brought, in front of the facility at Stephens Creek. National Park Service law enforcement discovered the protesters before 7 a.m., and they were taken into custody.

Yellowstone National Park reports that operations at the facility were not disrupted.

These arrests come after three people were sentenced on Monday for entering restricted areas in the park, two of which reportedly chained themselves to a chute in an attempt to disrupt shipping of bison. The third was found in a bison enclosure.

Yellowstone National Park enhanced security at the Stephens Creek Facility after two incidents this year in which bison were released from the pens.

To learn more about bison management at Yellowstone National Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/management/bison-management.htm.