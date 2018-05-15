Two Rock Springs Teens Charged For Marijuana Possession

Two Rock Springs teens were arrested yesterday after officers found them in possession of marijuana.

Jasinda Leturgey and Khadijah Brown, both 19 of Rock Springs, were arrested yesterday after officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a complaints of littering in the desert area near Agate Street at about 1:15 p.m.

Officers allegedly smelled marijuana upon making contact with the teens in a vehicle, and a search revealed about two ounces of marijuana.

Leturgey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana less than three ounces. Brown was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana less than three ounces, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and interference with a police officer.

In a press release, the RSPD reminds people that those charged are considered innocent until proven guilty.

