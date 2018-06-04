Two Southwest Wyoming Residents Among UW Pharmacy Students to Rank Nationally for Residency Program Placement

Rock Springs native Carolyn Parton and Evanston’s Carson Hutchinson were among a number of University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy students to place nationally for their Pharmacy Residencies.

The University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy is ranked among the top schools in the nation for the percentage of students placed in post-graduation residency positions.

While the national match rate for all participating students following both pharmacy phases is 65 percent, UW students matched at a rate of 82 percent.

Each spring, graduating pharmacy students across the nation participate in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Residency Match process. Students begin by applying to programs of interest and then go through an interview process. Both the students and the programs then rank one another, and an algorithm is applied to match the students and residency programs according to their rankings.

During postgraduate residencies, students work in the clinical setting to continue their education, gaining the skills needed to prepare for a range of specialized roles in pharmacy and health-system settings.

“It is exciting to see such a high proportion of the graduating class pursue postgraduate training,” says School of Pharmacy Dean Kem Krueger. “The high residency match rate for the class of 2018 speaks to the caliber of our graduates and the strength of our academic program. I am proud of all our graduates who have successfully competed for jobs and residencies across the nation.”

Students, listed by hometowns and residency placements, are:

Bandera, Texas — Erin Yarborough, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bogart, Ga. — Amy Lynn, Sheridan Veterans Administration Medical Center, Sheridan.

Brush, Colo. — Victoria Milano, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minn.

Cheyenne — Tyler Downey, Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Jessica Hunt, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, Ariz.; Kelsey James, Tiger Drug, Sapulpa, Okla.; and Danielle

Trierweiler, Norman Regional Health Systems, Norman, Okla.

Cody — Drew McMillan, Kootenai Health, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Christina Wilkinson, Veterans Administration Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, Lincoln, Neb.

Evanston — Carson Hutchinson, Aleda Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center, Saginaw, Mich.

Farmington, Minn. — Christopher Meyers, Cheyenne Veterans Administration Medical Center, Cheyenne.

Greybull — Marcie Hunt, Cheyenne Veterans Administration Medical Center, Cheyenne.

Laramie — Heather Scott, Billings Clinic, Billings, Mont.

Loveland, Colo. — Nicole Hlavacek, University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, Worchester, Mass.

Rock Springs — Carolyn Parton, Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Phoenix, Ariz.

Thermopolis — Everett Woodward, UW Family Medicine Residency Program, Casper.

Wright — Jake Speidel, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne.