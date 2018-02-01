Two Sweetwater County Boards To Compete To Give Other Bronzed Bedpan

Two Sweetwater County Boards will compete this weekend at the Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala. The loser will be presented a bronzed bedpan that is to be displayed at their board meetings this year.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees and the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will compete to see who can earn the most money from auction items they have put together. All proceeds will go to benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Memorial Hospital Board member Ed Tardoni created the bronze bedpan which will be displayed at the losing board’s meetings throughout the year.

The Commissioners have donated a Pink, Breast Cancer Awareness AR-15. The Hospital Board has donated a vacation package to Bear Lake.

The Red Tie Gala is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, February 3 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. For more information on the Red Tie Gala, contact Tiffany Marshall at 307-352-8234 or at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com.