Two Utah Men Arrested In Uinta County After Pursuit

Two Utah men were arrested in Uinta County after leading officers on a pursuit and eluded arrest for hours early Monday morning.

According to a release from Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, Roger Slagowski, 49, and Carl Case, 50, both of the Vernal, Utah area, have been arrested following a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.

On Monday at about 1:50 a.m., a Deputy from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup truck for speeding on Hwy 414 near mile marker 117. As the Deputy caught up to the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Slagowski, slammed on his brakes. The Sheriff’s Deputy had to brake hard to avoid a crash, and the pickup accelerated heavily. The pickup allegedly reached speeds of about 80 miles per hour while swerving on the roadway.

As the pursuit continued, Slagowski braked heavily and turned off the highway onto a well site road in an alleged attempt to elude the Deputy. At the well site, the vehicle drove through the sage brush running into a wash and became stuck.

Slagowski then led Deputies and assisting Officers from Highway Patrol and Mountain View on a two-hour foot chase into the Bad Lands.

Case, who was a passenger in the truck, also took off on foot and wasn’t apprehended until about 9 a.m.

Both men stated that they fled because they had Wyoming warrants and didn’t want to go to jail.

Slagowski was arrested for eluding, Interference with a Police Officer, a City of Evanston Warrant, a Uinta County Warrant and a Lincoln County Warrant.

Case was arrested on a Lyman City Warrant and Interference with a Police Officer.

Both men are currently incarcerated at the Uinta County Detention Center.