Two-Week Closure Scheduled on Moose-Wilson Road

MOOSE, WY-The northern section of Moose-Wilson Road will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, April 30 to accommodate road drainage improvements. The road segment between Murie Ranch Road and the Death Canyon Road will be closed to all users, including cyclists, through May 13.

Advertisement

During the closure, a contractor will replace drainage culverts to prevent future flooding on the road in the area south of Sawmill Ponds. This section of road experienced significant groundwater flooding for much of last summer, and was limited to one-lane of alternating traffic for a few weeks. Crews will also install roadside barriers to minimize future damage to roadside vegetation.

Access to Granite Canyon Trailhead, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, and Death Canyon Road will be possible from the south during the closure. This access will be via the gravel portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, which typically does not open until mid-May, but will open on April 30 this year due to the closure on the northern section. The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.

Advertisement