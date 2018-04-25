Tyler Vander Waal Wins Cowboy #1 QB Slot After Spring Practice

Laramie, WY – With the conclusion of Spring Football last Saturday, the Univesity of Wyoming coaching staff released its final spring depth chart on Wednesday as the Cowboys head into summer.

Among the position battles that were most closely watched during Spring Football was the quarterback position, where senior Nick Smith and redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal were competing. Vander Waal is listed number one on the depth chart heading into the summer, with Smith listed second, but head coach Craig Bohl emphasized that the quarterback competition, like all other positions on the team, will continue into the fall.

Advertisement

“It was a lengthy evaluation, and I think that evaluation is going to continue to go on in the fall,” said Bohl. “However, we think it is important to let guys know where they stand. Both quarterbacks had a really good spring. Nick (Smith) has made progress and Tyler (Vander Waal) has, as well. That competition raised the bar for both of them. We looked at the total body of work throughout spring, and then we made this decision.

Advertisement

“I think it’s important that both quarterbacks know that there is going to be continuing evaluation in the fall. We’ve always had the opinion that it is counter productive to say we’re going to play two quarterbacks, but I know there is going to be continuing competition.”