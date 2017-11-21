Union Pacific Railroad To Be Billed For Tipton Fire

Union Pacific Railroad will receive a bill for the cost of suppressing a fire which was caused by rail maintenance.
The board of county commissioners voted to charge Union Pacific for the Tipton Fire, which was discovered on October 22nd and burned a five mile stretch along I-80 between mile markers 152 and 157.
An investigation found the blaze ignited after rail crews allegedly worked to cut the rail in high wind conditions.
Union Pacific will be billed a total of $10,362.31 for suppression costs.
