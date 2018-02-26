Union Wireless Announces High-Speed Fiber Expansion from I-80 to Pinedale

In a press release to Wyo4News, Union Wireless announced the company will expand the footprint of its fiber optic network an additional 125-miles from I-80 to Pinedale in 2018. The route will go through the communities of Granger, Opal, La Barge, Big Piney, and Daniel, initially serving Union’s towers and anchor tenants.

In the release, Brian Woody, Union Wireless Chief Customer Relations Officer, said “Radio frequencies traditionally used to transmit wireless telecommunications have become congested due to the increased demand for broadband data services. As such, fiber fills a very important niche by providing a pipeline to carry signals from handsets, to towers, microwaves, and even copper landline systems to keep communications flowing at ever higher speeds.”

Woody went on to say “Union Wireless is committed to investing millions of dollars in the rural areas of Wyoming and the west to provide communities with the resources needed to join the modern economy. This is an investment that the big wireless carriers to date simply have not made.”

The extension of the fiber from I-80 up to Pinedale via US 30 and 189 will cost more than $5,000,000.00 and represents almost a quarter of Union Wireless’ annual capital investment in Wyoming. The company has plans for other fiber optic route expansions in 2018.