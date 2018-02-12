Union Wireless Donates to Food Bank Of The Rockies

(Pictured left to right: Rich Robb, Jennifer Mason, Tammy Ward, Jesse Boardoux, Kim Huber, and Ashley Nickolai)

On Friday, February 9th, Union Wireless presented a check for $2,200.00 to the Food Bank of the Rockies in Casper, Wyoming. This was part of a December 2017 “give back to the community” promotion in which the company donated a portion of each new line’s first charge.

In a press release from Union Wireless, Shanna Harris, Executive Director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies stated, “Without corporate donations from companies like Union Wireless, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies would be unable to serve as many people in the communities throughout the state. Last year, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 8,169,258 meals (22,381 per day) to individuals and families that are in dire need for a variety of reasons including homelessness, divorce, job loss, and more.”

Jennifer Mason of Union Wireless stated that “Working with the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has been an endeavor that Union has participated in for years. Not only is it rewarding to help people in the community, it’s important for the management of Union Telephone and Wireless to give back to the people of state who have supported us in our 104-year history. We look at such efforts as investing in the community.”

Union Telephone Company (dba Union Wireless) is a wireless and landline telecommunications provider with towers in Wyoming, northwestern Colorado, northeastern Utah and parts of Montana. The company has more than 300 company-owned towers, 14 retail store locations, 7 authorized agents, and employs close to 300 people throughout the region.