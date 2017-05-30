Unique Fish Stocked in Casper Area Waters

CASPER – Anglers near Casper have a unique opportunity to catch Arctic grayling in several community fishing ponds this summer.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocked Arctic grayling in Bryan Stock Trail, Yesness Pond, Jessica’s Pond and Dome Rock Reservoir in May. Grayling are generally stocked in high-mountain and alpine lakes within the state.

“This is a great opportunity for anglers to catch a unique fish and we were excited to stock them into waters not only near Casper but across the state just in time for free fishing day and many kid fishing events,” said Guy Campbell, assistant fish culture supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “These fish are already 11 to 14 inches in size so anglers can easily catch them on spinners, baits and small flies.”

These Arctic grayling were transplanted from Meadow Lake outside of Pinedale, a water that Game and Fish uses to maintain its wild brood population of grayling. “We are trying to maintain the Meadow Lake grayling population around 7,000 fish. Over the last few years the population has doubled in size,” said Pinedale Fisheries Biologist Darren Rhea. The population needed to be reduced which provided an opportunity to transplant grayling to several waters through the state. Because this brood stock and water source are certified pathogen free similar to our hatcheries we were able to transplant these adult fish in community fisheries across the state,” adds Campbell.

“We hope anglers can enjoy this summer’s fishing and catch some unique fish not common around Casper!” Campbell said.