United Southwest Aquatics Swim Club Hosts “Shiver in the River” Friday and Saturday

The United Southwest Aquatics Swim Club in Green River will host their annual Shiver in the River swim meet this weekend.

The meet will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27th and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 28th at the Green River High School Aquatics Center, 1615 Hitching Post Drive.

The event is free and open to the public.

About 190 swimmers ages six and up have registered for the event representing ten teams.

Teams competing include:

Green River

Rock Springs

Jackson

Lander

Kemmerer

Sublette County

Rawlins

Evanston

Casper

Pirate Swim Club-Magna, Utah