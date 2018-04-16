United Way Pledge-A-Thon This Week

United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks to raise over $200,000 to meet their $1.3 million goal during their first ever Pledge-a-Thon, scheduled to take place throughout the week of April 16. United Way has set this goal to help offset their shortfall from their annual campaign.

United Way encourages community members to call throughout this week to make a pledge, or visit their website to make a donation at swunitedway.org. Donors can also email Kelly Frink, Executive Director at kfrink@swunitedway.org to have a PayPal donation link straight to their email. United Way volunteers will be visiting local businesses to ask for a one time donation.

Advertisement

“If every person in Sweetwater County gave just $5 we could reach our goal,” said Frink, “our annual campaign is down. Fifteen programs in Sweetwater County rely on United Way grants to be able to serve their clients. We are asking our community to donate so we can continue to fund these great programs at the same level.”

Proceeds raised from this year’s Pledge-A-Thon will support basic needs in the community. United Way works to ensure that families have enough food, that there is less homelessness and that people are safe. Currently, basic needs grants have been awarded to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Family Resource Center, The Center for Families and Children, Young At Heart Senior Center, and Youth Home Inc.

Without United Way funding, Executive Director of Young At Heart Senior Center, Ryan Rust stated, “our In Home Services program would not exist, resulting in approximately 30 home-bound senior citizens and disabled community members that would not have access to supportive services that allow them to remain living independently in their own home.”

Advertisement

Donors can also donate to United Way’s education and health initiatives. Organizations that receive education grants are: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Life R U Ready?, Sweetwater County Child Development Center, and Young at Heart Early Learning Center. Organizations that receive United Way health grants are: Sweetwater County Family Resource Center, Young at Heart Senior Center and Western Wyoming Reproductive Health.

For more information contact Frink at kfrink@swunitedway.org or 307-362-5003.