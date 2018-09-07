University 2019-20 Tuition Rate Increase To Be Discussed Next Week By Trustees

Laramie, WY – According to a story in September 7, 2018 Wyoming Daily News, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will meeting Tuesday through Friday (9/11-9/14) at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. Board meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

One of the topics that will be up discussion will be tuition rates for the 2019-20 academic year.

Advertisement

The board is being asked to consider a 4 percent increase in most tuition rates, in line with its current four-year tuition policy. That includes tuition for both Wyoming resident and nonresident undergraduates, along with many graduate students and programs.

Three exceptions to the 4 percent increase are proposed: a 45 percent reduction in the rate charged to nonresident graduate students enrolled in programs that are solely offered online; a reduction from $537 to $350 per credit hour for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program that is solely offered online; and a 5 percent increase in tuition for UW’s online resident, nonresident and executive Master of Business Administration Program.

Advertisement

A period for written comments on the tuition proposals has ended, but members of the public may address the topic during the time for public testimony at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, 9/13, during the board meeting. Consideration and action on the tuition proposals is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Among the issues about which the board is scheduled to receive reports are: UW’s work with community colleges on a common college transcript; the Biodiversity Institute; annual fundraising priorities; intercollegiate athletics; and the university’s strategic plan. An update on preliminary fall semester enrollment also is scheduled Thursday morning.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/september_12-14_2018_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.