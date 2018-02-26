University Of Wyoming Rated 20th Safest College Campus In Nation

From the February 26th issue of the University of Wyoming Daily News:

A national home security trade association has confirmed what Wyoming citizens have known for some time: The University of Wyoming is one of the safest college campuses in the nation.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranks UW No. 20 on its newly released list of the “Safest College Campuses In America“ using the most recent data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey put out by the U.S. Department of Education.

“For parents sending their children off to college, safety is usually the number one concern. It is often the first time that kids are off on their own, living independently outside of the home,” the organization says on its website. “Choosing a school with a solid reputation for security and low potential for dangerous threats allows moms and dads to breathe easier once their kids ship off to earn a higher education.”

Other universities in the region that rank highly on the list are Brigham Young University-Idaho (1st), Utah State University (14th), the University of Idaho (15th) and South Dakota State University (22nd). The full “Safest College Campuses in America” list may be viewed at www.alarms.org/safest-college-campuses-in-america-2018/.

Each school’s safety score was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons. Also factoring into the safety score were violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools were located, and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institutions per 1,000 students.

In the last statewide survey on UW’s performance conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center in 2016, the university received the highest marks for its efforts to maintain a safe campus for students, employees and visitors, with 23 percent rating the performance as excellent and 50 percent rating it as good (73 percent combined).

UW annually reports its crime statistics under the provisions of the Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990, also known as the Clery Act. The report includes statistics for the previous three years concerning crimes that occurred on the Laramie campus; in certain off-campus buildings or properties owned or controlled by the university; and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from the campus. The most recent report from 2017 may be found at www.uwyo.edu/uwpd/_files/docs/2017-annual-security-report.pdf.