University of Wyoming Trustees To Discuss 2018-19 Budget Wednesday-Friday

From the University of Wyoming Daily News:

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will discuss UW’s proposed 2018-19 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, May 9-11, 2018.

The meeting will be held in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, continuing through 2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The trustees’ Budget Committee, which will conduct budget hearings with various UW units Monday and Tuesday, is scheduled to report to the full board Wednesday afternoon.

A number of trustees are scheduled to travel Thursday afternoon to UW-Casper’s celebration for graduates. Board members also will participate in UW commencement activities Friday evening and Saturday.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.