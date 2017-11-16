University Of Wyoming Cross Country And Track Teams Sign Five New Members

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 16, 2017) – University of Wyoming track & field and cross country coach Bryan Berryhill announced the addition of five signees to the program on Thursday. Four Cowgirls and one Cowboy, all distance runners, will be joining the roster. Jasmyne Cooper, Addi Iken, Katelyn Mitchem, and Albert Steiner will don the Brown and Gold starting with the 2018-19 cross country and track & field seasons, while Zia Macdermid will be eligible to compete during the 2017-18 track & field season. Below is information about each new addition to the UW track & field and cross country programs.

Jasmyne Cooper | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln HS

Cooper is a two-time South Dakota Class AA champion in both the 800 meters and 1,600 meters and a three-time top-10 state finisher in cross country. She holds personal bests of 2 minutes, 12.14 in the 800 meters and 4:58.18 in the 1,600 meters, having won Metro Conference championships in both events. Cooper collected four state titles during her freshman season at Lincoln HS, starting the year by winning the cross country state championship then winning the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and sprint medley relay at the state track & field meet. She recorded six event wins in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters during her sophomore season, eventually winning both events at the state championships yet again. She was also a part of a runner-up 4×400-meter relay team and a third-place 4×800-meter relay team at the 2016 South Dakota Class AA championships. She was runner-up in the 400 meters at the 2017 indoor state championships and continued on that success during the 2017 outdoor season, posting a personal-best time of 57.47 seconds in the event. Cooper was eighth at the state cross country meet her sophomore year and seventh at the state cross country meet her junior season.

UW track & field and cross country assistant coach Whitney Henderson on Cooper: “Jasmyne’s range of speed and endurance is very exciting to see as a coach. Not many high school girls have the accolades she does in track and cross country. I think she’s already proven that she is a gifted runner and I can’t wait to see what she does with her collegiate career.”

Addi Iken | Littleton, Colo. | Littleton HS

Iken is fresh off a third-place finish at the Colorado 4A State Cross Country Championships, capping a brilliant senior season that featured seven top-three finishes and four individual wins. Iken steadily improved throughout her high school cross country career, taking 13th at the state level her sophomore season and seventh her junior season before the third-place finish her senior year. She was a top-12 regional finisher all four years in cross country. In track & field, Iken holds personal bests of 5:12.48 in the 1,600 meters and 11:11.60 in the 3,200 meters. She has four career top-12 state finishes in those events at the Colorado 4A/5A state championship meets, including a fifth-place showing in the 3,200-meter run at the 2017 CHSAA 4A State Championships. Iken was coached by Sydney Ayers at Littleton HS, where she has also been extremely successful in the classroom with a 4.6 cumulative GPA.

UW track & field and cross country associate head coach Amanda Clower on Iken: “Addi is a talented distance runner who has improved tremendously throughout her high school career. She is a very strong competitor with a lot of passion for the sport. We are so excited for Addi to bring her leadership qualities to our program and be an essential part of taking our team to the next level.”

Zia Macdermid | Palmerston North, New Zealand | Awatapu College

Macdermid is the latest New Zealand native to join the UW track & field and cross country programs, joining fellow Kiwis Harry Ewing, Daniel Hintz and Kerry White on the Wyoming roster. Macdermid has showed tremendous success at the national level in New Zealand, having most recently earned a bronze medal in the junior women’s 1,500 meters at the New Zealand Track & Field Championships. She is a past gold medalist in the youth women’s 3,000-meters and silver medalist in the youth women’s 1,500 meters at the NZ Track & Field Championships. Macdermid holds personal bests of 4:27 in the 1,500 meters and 9:48 in the 3,000 meters and will be eligible to compete for UW during the 2017-18 track & field season.

UW track & field and cross country associate head coach Amanda Clower on Macdermid: “We’re very excited to add another Kiwi athlete to the Cowgirl roster. She has excellent national and international credentials with a lot of experience competing amongst the best in New Zealand. She comes from a very athletic family and will bring a lot to our program.”

Katelyn Mitchem | Broomfield, Colo. | Broomfield HS

Mitchem is a three-time top-20 finisher at the Colorado 5A State Cross Country Championships and has consistently finished among the top runners in the distance events at the Colorado 5A State Track & Field Championships. Mitchem was the 2017 Colorado 5A Region 4 individual champion in cross country, clocking a 5,000-meters cross country personal best at 17:59.1. She was a top-10 finisher at the cross country regional meet all four years of high school and competed at the 2016 Nike Cross Nationals after taking 32nd at the 2016 Nike Cross Southwest Regional. Mitchem holds personal bests of 59 seconds in the 400 meters, 2:16 in the 800 meters, 5:07 in the 1,600 meters and 11:16 in the 3,200 meters on the track. Mitchem took 10th in the 3,200 meters and 11th in the 1,600 meters at the 2016 Colorado 5A State Championships, while she was also part of the runner-up 4×800-meter relay team at the 2017 Colorado 5A State Championships. Mitchem competed for coach Greg Welch at Broomfield HS, where she has posted a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA.

UW track & field and cross country associate head coach Amanda Clower on Mitchem: “Katelyn has been a consistent performer at the high school level and had an amazing breakout race at her regional cross country meet this fall. She brings hard work and a strong competitiveness that will translate well at the collegiate level and to our Cowgirl program.”

Albert Steiner | Laramie HS | Laramie, Wyo.

Steiner will stay in Laramie after a decorated high school career under coach Greg Schabron at Laramie High School. He was the 2017 Wyoming 4A state cross country champion, leading the Laramie Plainsmen to their sixth straight state cross country championship. Steiner was the bronze medalist at the state cross country meet his sophomore and junior seasons and took 11th at the state level his freshman season. Steiner won an astonishing seven races during his senior cross country season, posting his second consecutive 4A East Conference title as well as winning the 4A state title. He recently took eighth at the Nike Cross Country Northwest Regional Championship. Steiner had a breakout track & field season in 2017, winning state titles in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters while taking fifth in the 800 meters at the Wyoming 4A state meet. He was also part of Laramie’s 4×800-meter relay team that took third at the state championships. In 2016, Steiner took sixth in the 3,200 meters at the Wyoming 4A State Track & Field Championships. Steiner holds personal bests of 4:21.46 in the 1,600 meters and 9:38.94 in the 3,200 meters. He is also a three-time All-State Nordic skier and a starting pitcher for the Laramie Rangers Legion baseball team.

UW track & field and cross country assistant coach Scott Dahlberg on Steiner: “Albert is a very well-rounded athlete who has the mentality and presence we’re looking for. He’s had great success but still has a huge ceiling of potential that will be exciting to watch grow over his career.”