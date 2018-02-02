University of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Sweetwater County

Feb. 3, 2018 — The University of Wyoming lists 77 students from Sweetwater County on the 2017 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Bairoil

Gage Allen Clawson

Eden

Kyle A. Sabourin

Farson

Trilby Maxine Applequist

Chelsey Kay Sleight

Green River

Elizabeth Naomi Barker

Brendan Bloomquist

Leigha C. Braden

Averee R. Cobb

Kyler Jaylin Cochrane

Taylor L. Draney

Tyson Eric Erickson

Jesse Ken Evans

Logan S. Fox

Alan Jack Halverson

William J. Harvey

Shannon A. Hlad

Vabsi B. Ibarra

Taten Hall Knight

Colter L. Kofoed

Spencer J. Kurth

Breanna M. Leinen

Kendra F. Lewis

Alexander Jacques Marchal

Riley Mckenzie

Andrew J. Mikesell

Alexis P. Mitchell

Brianna M. Rath

Francheska MarDean Riley

Neiz Alondra Rocha Olivas

Christian T. Smith

Kasey S. Turnbull

Michael A. Wilde

Frederick Nathaniel Wittman

Ezequiel A. Zarate-Garcia

Elliot S. Zimmerman

Reliance

Mikayla Lisa Peterson

Rock Springs

Cody Michael Anderson

Jordan P. Blazovich

Kairee Anne Blazovich

Nicholas Michael Blume

Clay Donald Coleman

Adam James Dewey

Brianna Alexa Diaz

Edison Z. Elder

Jaco Colton Fornengo

Jesse Robert Gray

Presleigh A. Hayashida

Mark Hazelett

Claudia Vanessa Hernandez Marquez

Kelci Jo Howe

Garrett Remington James

Keeri A. Klein

Zachary Allen Koritnik

Koltin Lane Legerski

Anthony R. Lew

Megan Lee Lord

Paige Moore

Alexandra Gene Newman

Emilie Rachell O’Lexey

Scott Robert Phillips

Kristin M. Pomrenke

Holly Marie Provence

Shelby Lynne Ransom

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll

Hayden L. Searle

Alexandra Kassidy Shannon

Rylee C. Smith

Kaycee L. Stevenson

Jonathon Michael Tacke

Tazin D. Tribitt

Nicholas Drake Vliek

Dalton James Vonrembow

Joshua Alexander Wilbert

Tyler Clay Wilkinson

Kyler J. Yerkovich

Bailey Young