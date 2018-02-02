University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

The University of Wyoming lists 30 students from Sweetwater County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Green River
Katelynn M. Beckermann
Andrew G. Halverson
Cameron M. Hoyt
Allison G. Kloepper
Katelyn E. Moorman
John David Richardson
Dylan James Rust
Garrett David Young
Rock Springs
Caroline Louise Allen
Benjamin Taylor Audevart
Sarah E. Bailey
Savanna Paige Bayless
Veronica Raye Coy
Jessica Jane Fahlsing
James M. Fantin
Jordan Renee Goldman
Kaylee A. Hardesty
Katherine Curti Jacobs
Karina Kachnowski
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
Kade Robert McJunkin
Karlee Rae Miller
Jessica O’Neal
Carolyn Grace Parton
Katelynn Anne Prather
Timothy Samuel Rolich
Josh E. Tepera
Jordan Taliaferro Valdez
Amanda M. Verheydt
Fletcher P. Wadsworth
