University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

The University of Wyoming lists 30 students from Sweetwater County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Students are:

Green River

Katelynn M. Beckermann

Andrew G. Halverson

Cameron M. Hoyt

Allison G. Kloepper

Katelyn E. Moorman

John David Richardson

Dylan James Rust

Garrett David Young

Rock Springs

Caroline Louise Allen

Benjamin Taylor Audevart

Sarah E. Bailey

Savanna Paige Bayless

Veronica Raye Coy

Jessica Jane Fahlsing

James M. Fantin

Jordan Renee Goldman

Kaylee A. Hardesty

Katherine Curti Jacobs

Karina Kachnowski

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Kade Robert McJunkin

Karlee Rae Miller

Jessica O’Neal

Carolyn Grace Parton

Katelynn Anne Prather

Timothy Samuel Rolich

Josh E. Tepera

Jordan Taliaferro Valdez

Amanda M. Verheydt

Fletcher P. Wadsworth