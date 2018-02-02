University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Uinta County

Feb. 2, 2018 — The University of Wyoming lists eight students from Uinta County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Evanston
Tyler J. Barker
Austin Scott Berg
Carson Marie Hutchinson
Parker Bret LaFond
Sarah Frakes Stinnett
Corey Vetos
Lyman
Hazen S. Dickerson
Mountain View
Aubrey N. Newton
