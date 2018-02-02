University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Uinta County

Feb. 2, 2018 — The University of Wyoming lists eight students from Uinta County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Students are:

Evanston

Tyler J. Barker

Austin Scott Berg

Carson Marie Hutchinson

Parker Bret LaFond

Sarah Frakes Stinnett

Corey Vetos

Lyman

Hazen S. Dickerson

Mountain View

Aubrey N. Newton

The complete list of students on the honor roll can be found on the web at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to “Students in the News.”