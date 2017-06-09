University Of Wyoming Tennis Ends Season With Regional Ranking

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 9, 2017) – The Wyoming tennis program and three individuals finished the year in the Oracle/ITA Division I rankings for the Mountain Region announced by theITA this week.

In the Mountain Regional rankings, Wyoming finished fourth following Denver, UNLV and Utah. The squad went 18-4 overall and undefeated in league play to claim the Mountain Division title. The 18 wins was a program best and the 5-0 conference mark became the second time in school history that UW tennis ended league play with a perfect record. Additionally, it was the seventh straight season the Cowgirls recorded double-digits wins.

Two doubles teams were ranked during the season for the first time ever. The team went a perfect 10-0 at home and recorded a nine-match winning streak. Four individuals were selected All-Conference and two doubles teams were ranked during the season.

Sophomores Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg were fifth amongst the other doubles teams in the region. The duo finished the year 19-7 overall, 12-3 during the spring and 5-0 in MW action on the way to garnering All-Conference honors for the first time in their careers. Junior Magdalena Stencel placed 14th regionally in singles action. She went 13-12 overall on her way to earning All-Mountain West Conference honors for the third straight year.