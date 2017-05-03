University of Wyoming’s Second Annual WESPYS Winners Announced

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted the second annual WESPYS on this past Sunday evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event honored great team and individual accomplishments by Cowboys and Cowgirls from the past year.
Jackie McBride, of volleyball, and Jack Scafuri, of swimming and diving, served as emcees for the event. An estimated crowd of 250 student-athletes, administrators and coaches were in attendance.
Kalah Skates, the 2016-17 President of UW’s SAAC and a senior on the Cowgirl track and field team this past year, spoke about how the event has grown in its second year. “I think we were really able to build off of the success of the event last year. When people heard about what a great event it was last year and how it brought people together, there were more people who wanted to be part of it,” said Skates.
Awards were presented in 21 categories from: female and male student-athletes of the year (based on academic performance); to male and female athletes of the year; to the team excellence awards; to the leadership award.
2017 WESPYS Award Winners
Female Athlete of the Year
Maria Harutjunjan (Swimming and Diving)
Male Athlete of the Year
Scotia Mullin (Swimming and Diving)
Female Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.)
Tie: Audra DeStefano (Track and Field), majoring in chemical engineering
Male Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.)
Chase Roullier (Football), majoring in mechanical engineering
Female Rookie of the Year
Karla Contreras (Swimming and Diving)
Male Rookie of the Year
Logan Wilson (Football)
Most Likely to go Pro Award
Brian Hill (Football)
“Better Together” Award, Presented by Western States Bank
Liv Roberts (Women’s Basketball)
Team Academic Excellence Award (Highest Team Grade-Point Average)
Women’s Golf, 3.67
Best Moment
Wyoming Football’s wins over No. 13 Boise State and No. 24 San Diego State
Best Dressed
Courtney Chacon (Women’s Volleyball)
Al Herndon (Men’s Basketball)
Cowgirl Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department)
Keely Bishop (Swimming and Diving)
Cowboy Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department)
Branson Ashworth (Wrestling)
Comeback Athlete of the Year
Tie: Bailee Cotton (Women’s Basketball) and Doyle Trout (Wrestling)
Ethical Leadership Award: Presented by UW Athletics Department
Chris and Barbara Gunther, Supporters of University of Wyoming Athletics as Mentors, Donors and Fans
Team Community Service, Leadership and Excellence Award
Women’s Soccer
Brother and Sister Teams of the Year
Women’s Volleyball and Men’s Swimming and Diving
Best Action Shot of the Year
Josh Allen (Football)
Record-Breaking Performance
Brian Hill (Football)
Head Coach of the Year
Craig Bohl, Football
Assistant Coach of the Year
Quincy Howe, Track and Field
Be the first to comment on "University of Wyoming’s Second Annual WESPYS Winners Announced"