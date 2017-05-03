University of Wyoming’s Second Annual WESPYS Winners Announced

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted the second annual WESPYS on this past Sunday evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event honored great team and individual accomplishments by Cowboys and Cowgirls from the past year.

Jackie McBride, of volleyball, and Jack Scafuri, of swimming and diving, served as emcees for the event. An estimated crowd of 250 student-athletes, administrators and coaches were in attendance.

Kalah Skates, the 2016-17 President of UW’s SAAC and a senior on the Cowgirl track and field team this past year, spoke about how the event has grown in its second year. “I think we were really able to build off of the success of the event last year. When people heard about what a great event it was last year and how it brought people together, there were more people who wanted to be part of it,” said Skates.

Awards were presented in 21 categories from: female and male student-athletes of the year (based on academic performance); to male and female athletes of the year; to the team excellence awards; to the leadership award.

2017 WESPYS Award Winners

Female Athlete of the Year

Maria Harutjunjan (Swimming and Diving)

Male Athlete of the Year

Scotia Mullin (Swimming and Diving)

Female Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.)

Tie: Audra DeStefano (Track and Field), majoring in chemical engineering

Male Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.)

Chase Roullier (Football), majoring in mechanical engineering

Female Rookie of the Year

Karla Contreras (Swimming and Diving)

Male Rookie of the Year

Logan Wilson (Football)

Most Likely to go Pro Award

Brian Hill (Football)

“Better Together” Award, Presented by Western States Bank

Liv Roberts (Women’s Basketball)

Team Academic Excellence Award (Highest Team Grade-Point Average)

Women’s Golf, 3.67

Best Moment

Wyoming Football’s wins over No. 13 Boise State and No. 24 San Diego State

Best Dressed

Courtney Chacon (Women’s Volleyball)

Al Herndon (Men’s Basketball)

Cowgirl Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department)

Keely Bishop (Swimming and Diving)

Cowboy Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department)

Branson Ashworth (Wrestling)

Comeback Athlete of the Year

Tie: Bailee Cotton (Women’s Basketball) and Doyle Trout (Wrestling)

Ethical Leadership Award: Presented by UW Athletics Department

Chris and Barbara Gunther, Supporters of University of Wyoming Athletics as Mentors, Donors and Fans

Team Community Service, Leadership and Excellence Award

Women’s Soccer

Brother and Sister Teams of the Year

Women’s Volleyball and Men’s Swimming and Diving

Best Action Shot of the Year

Josh Allen (Football)

Record-Breaking Performance

Brian Hill (Football)

Head Coach of the Year

Craig Bohl, Football

Assistant Coach of the Year

Quincy Howe, Track and Field