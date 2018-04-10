Unland Crowned MW Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Once Again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (April 10, 2018) – Wyoming senior Damon Unland has been named the Mountain West Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for the second time during the 2018 outdoor season, the league office announced Tuesday. It is also the second career weekly conference honor for the reigning MW hammer throw champion.

A model of consistency for the Cowboys, Unland claimed yet another victory in the men’s hammer throw at the CU Invitational on Saturday. He recorded a mark of 197 feet, 4 inches for his fifth hammer throw victory in six tries dating back to last season. The elder of the UW “throws bros” maintains the conference lead in the event by just under nine feet, as Damon’s younger brother, redshirt freshman Kirk Unland, sits second at 188-5. Kirk was runner-up to Damon once again at the CU Invitational, tossing 188-3.

With Unland’s two awards and a Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week award for Ja’la Henderson, Wyoming has collected a weekly conference accolade during three of the outdoor season’s first four weeks. Unland is the first Poke to receive multiple weekly honors from the conference in a single outdoor season since former teammate and 2016 Olympian Mason Finley received a whopping four MW Athlete of the Week honors during the 2014 outdoor campaign.

Unland and the rest of the UW track & field squad will be back in action this Saturday in Greeley, Colo., at the NOCO Challenge. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for more updates.