Unsecure Loads Can Create Deadly Hazards

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 24, 2018) The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is supporting a National Sheriff’s Association initiative to raise awareness on the issue of unsecure loads, Sheriff Mike Lowell said Wednesday.

Since 2008, nearly 2,000 crashes in Wyoming occurred due to unsecure loads, causing over a dozen fatalities and just under 300 injuries. Nationwide, since 2010 unsecure loads caused about 51,000 crashes that involved almost 10,000 injuries and 440 known fatalities.

The issue of the dangers created by unsecure loads was the subject of a 2016 CNN feature that can be found at www.cnn.com/2016/08/11/health/road-debris-deadly-hazard/index.html . Among the cases highlighted in the report is that of Maria Federici, a Washington woman who was nearly decapitated in 2004 when a piece of heavy particle board flew out of the back of a utility trailer and went through her windshield. Though Federici survived, she was blinded and severely disfigured. The driver of the vehicle pulling the trailer was tracked down by police through a fingerprint on the board. He had “failed to properly secure the items in the trailer,” as reported by the Seattle Times.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-228 states “No vehicle shall be driven or moved on any highway unless the vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking or otherwise escaping therefrom.” A violation carries a $70 fine. Under Federal Commercial Carrier Regulations, the driver of a commercial truck can be fined $170 for an unsecured load violation and placed out of service until the load is properly secured.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation makes the following recommendations to combat unsecured loads:

Secure loads down with rope, netting, or straps

Secure large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer

Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer

The DOT also recommends that drivers ask themselves the following questions:

Is there any chance of debris or cargo falling or blowing out of my vehicle?

Is my load secured at the back, sides and top?

What would happen to my load if I had to brake suddenly, hit a bump, or if another vehicle hit me?

Would I want my loaded vehicle driving through my neighborhood?

Would I feel safe driving behind my vehicle?

“This is an issue along streets, roads, and highways throughout the county,” Lowell said. “Unsecured loads are dangerous, and we encourage drivers everywhere to take the steps necessary to keep things safe.”