Unsolved Sweetwater County Murder To Be Featured On Television

ROCK SPRINGS — An unsolved 2006 Sweetwater County murder case will be the subject of a nationally-broadcast television feature early next week.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said in a press release that Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen will run a special story on the Ben Bradley case on Fox 13 News Channel beginning at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, December 12. Local cable subscribers will be able to watch the story on Channel 12.

You can see a video clip from the show here.

Bradley, 28, was hitchhiking from his home in Tabernash, Colorado, to Jackson, Wyoming, on a snowboarding outing when he disappeared in the Rock Springs area on the night of Friday, June 2, 2006. He was dressed in brown wool cargo-pocket pants, a blue hooded sweat shirt, and a grey t-shirt. He had with him his unique, custom-made Never Summer “split-board” snowboard, a representation of which is pictured here.

Lowell said the snowboard splits into two short skis, permitting the user to climb up slopes. The split board can then be reassembled and used as a conventional downhill snowboard.

Bradley’s badly decomposed body was found near the base of Boar’s Tusk, about 25 miles north of Rock Springs, by sightseers on October 1, 2006

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

Bradley’s snowboard has never been recovered. Lowell said Sheriff’s Office investigators have followed up on multiple leads over the years concerning the missing snowboard and Bradley’s movements leading up to his disappearance. He hopes the exposure resulting from Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen’s story will generate still more.”

“We’ve made some definite headway in several areas of our investigation,” Lowell said. “Obviously, Ben’s still-missing snowboard is an extremely important factor.”

Anyone with information concerning Bradley, pictured here, or his snowboard is encouraged to contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 875-1400 or a local law enforcement agency.