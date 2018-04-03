Upcoming Meetings to Discuss Brucellosis Management Action Plans

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold public meetings in mid-April to discuss brucellosis and Brucellosis Management Action Plans (BMAP) for elk and bison herd units near Cody.

Game and Fish invites the public to attend a meeting to learn about brucellosis and provide additional input on proposed actions of the plans. Brucellosis, caused by bacteria Brucella abortus, is a contagious disease of elk and bison in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and can be transmitted to livestock.

Following a recommendation from the Wyoming Governor’s Brucellosis Task Force in 2005, Brucellosis Management Action Plans were developed for the Absaroka Bison Management Area in 2008 and the Cody Elk Herd Unit in 2012.

These plans were designed to identify what livestock producers and wildlife managers can do to reduce brucellosis transmission among wildlife and from wildlife to livestock. Nine options are presented in the BMAPs to minimize brucellosis transmission risk.

“Recently, Game and Fish has worked closely with interest groups, agencies and livestock producers in the area to update existing plans and develop a BMAP for the Gooseberry Elk Herd Unit,” said Cody Region Brucellosis-Habitat Biologist Eric Maichak. “At upcoming public meetings, everyone is invited to attend to review and discuss proposed actions within the plans, and provide other possible options which may help control the disease.”

Meetings will be held:

April 11, Burlington, Town Hall, 6-8 p.m.

April 12, Meeteetse, Conservation District office, 6-8 p.m.

April 16, Cody, Park Co. Library, Grizzly Room, 6-8 p.m.

For additional information, contact Eric Maichak at 307-527-7125.