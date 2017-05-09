Update On Ambulance Call Involving County Inmate

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – May 9, 2017) Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell today released an update on the Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate who was transported by ambulance from the County Courthouse in Green River to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs on May 5.

As the Sheriff’s Office reported on May 5, at about 11:30 AM that day a male prisoner appearing in District Court Judge Nena James’s courtroom attempted to harm himself, was secured by detention officers and transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was examined and underwent treatment for his injuries and placed under observation. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Lowell said he and his staff have investigated the incident and made the following determinations:

The inmate had no weapons – improvised or otherwise – in his possession; he became agitated and attempted to injure himself by banging his head on the table at which he was seated.

There were two detention officers and a court security officer present in the courtroom at the time, and they acted immediately to secure the inmate and prevent him from harming himself further by moving him away from the table and taking him to the ground. No weapons, chemical sprays, or CEWs (Conducted Electricity Weapons, commonly known as Tasers) of any kind were used by the officers.

An ambulance was summoned without delay, and the inmate was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs for examination and treatment.

The inmate is receiving appropriate ongoing treatment and Sheriff’s Office medical personnel have been in contact with his family.

“We are not releasing the inmate’s name due to medical confidentiality issues,” Lowell said. “Our officers acted appropriately in dealing with the situation and preventing the inmate from causing further harm to himself.”