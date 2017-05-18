Update On Pinedale Area Credit Card “Skimmers” Investigation

Calls continue to come into the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office of fraudulent transactions on citizen credit and debit cards, the investigation is still ongoing.

During the course of the investigation of these cases it is unknown whether or not an actual physical skimmer device was placed on the reader itself. As reports have continued to flow into the Sheriff’s Office, a portion of the citizens are reporting that they actually used their card inside the business establishments. Law Enforcement is still in the process of determining what method was used to acquire the credit card information. In speaking with citizens that have fallen victim to this fraud, some stated that they had not used their cards in weeks or months.

It was initially thought that these intrusions were focused around the gas stations in the Pinedale area, but it has since been uncovered that a number of the local businesses and restaurants have also been affected. As this investigation is still ongoing names of businesses cannot released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to continue to be vigilant in monitoring their accounts for potential fraudulent charges and report them immediately.

Read the initial press release here.