UPDATE – Rock Springs Hunter Still Missing In The Pine Mountain Area

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – October 29, 2018) Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued an update Monday afternoon on the search for a missing Rock Springs hunter.

74-year-old Terry Meador was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on October 25. He is believed to have gone hunting alone and his unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, was found badly stuck north of Pine Mountain, south of Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Ground and air searches Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, carried out by county deputies, Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, and family members were unsuccessful.

Lowell, Sheriff’s Office command staff, County Emergency Management, and family members were debriefed this morning by Ron Orr and Chris Schutz of Sweetwater County Search & Rescue and ongoing search strategies were discussed.

Search efforts are continuing throughout the week.

Lowell said he and his staff are planning another large-scale search this weekend – weather permitting – and will be calling for volunteers.

Advertisement

“We will be putting out an official call for volunteers later in the week,” he said. “Please monitor mainstream and social media as well as the Sheriff’s Office website for the announcement and information on how to call in.” In the meantime, he asked that hunters in the Pine Mountain area remain alert and notify the Sheriff’s Office with any sightings or information.

Lowell also said no search aircraft will be deployed this week, so it will be safe for people to fly drones in the search area, at least for the time being.