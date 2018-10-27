UPDATE – Search for Missing Rock Springs Man Continues

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – October 26, 2018) The search for a missing Rock Springs man south of Rock Springs will resume this morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said 74-year-old Terry Meador of Rock Springs was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department by family members on October 25. He was believed to have gone hunting alone south of Rock Springs, so the information was passed on to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

County deputies took up the investigation at about 1:00 AM on Friday, and were informed by family members that a friend had located Mr. Meador’s unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, north of Pine Mountain.

The Chevrolet pickup, found about 35 miles generally south of Rock Springs, was badly stuck and Mr. Meador’s hunting rifle was inside the cab.

Deputies and Sweetwater County Search & Rescue volunteers were on scene Friday, the Sheriff’s Office mobile command post was set up, and search activities were commenced, with negative results.

Advertisement

Lowell said the search will start up again this morning with ground units and a helicopter volunteered by University of Utah Air Med. Updates on the search will be reported today.

Anyone with information, particularly those who may have encountered Meador, are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.