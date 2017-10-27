Updated Area Volleyball Scores West Regional Tournaments

Area high school volleyball teams are competing in Regional Tournaments around the state in attempts to earn their way to next week’s State Tournament or improve their seedings. Here are scores from area teams:

4A West Regional In Casper:

Evanston 3 – Rock Springs 0 (25-16, 25-15, 26-24)

Rock Springs vs. Jackson 6:30 p.m. Loser out

Natrona 3 Evanston 2 (17-25, 25-15,20-25,-25-10,15-12) Natrona qualifies for state.

Evanston will face winner of Rock Springs/Jackson 8:30 p.m.

Green River with opening day bye has already qualified for State Tournament

3A West Regional in Riverton:

Cody 3 – Pinedale 2 (16-25, 25-13, 27-29, 25-20, 15-10)

Pinedale vs. Powell 9:00 am Saturday, loser out.

Lyman 3 – Lander 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14)

Lyman vs. Mountain View/Riverton winner at 5:30 p.m.. Winner qualifies for State Tournament

Mountain View vs Riverton 2:30 p.m

2A West Regional in Lander:

Big Piney 3 – Rocky Mountain O (25-16, 25-17, 25-15)

Big Piney vs Kemmerer/Shoshoni winner at 9:00 p.m. Winner qualifies for State Tournament

Lovell vs Wind River 2:30 pm

Kemmerer vs. Shoshoni 2:30 pm

1A West Regional at Lander:

Meeteetse 3 – Farson-Eden 1 (25-18, 25-21, 25-18)

Burlington 3 – Farson-Eden 0 Farson-Eden has been eliminated