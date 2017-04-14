Updated Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday – Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
