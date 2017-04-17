Updated Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River, seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.