Updated Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is the updated forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.
