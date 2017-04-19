Updated Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is the updated forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.