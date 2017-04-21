Here is your updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.