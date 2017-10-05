Updated Seven Day Weather Forecast

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Columbus Day – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.