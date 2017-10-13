Here Is Your Updated Weather From The National Weather Service

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.