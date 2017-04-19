Upper Green River Basin Sage-grouse Group to Meet

PINEDALE – The Upper Green River Basin Sage-grouse Working Group will hold a meeting at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, April 26 at the Pinedale Wyoming Game and Fish Office located at 432 East Mill Street.

The agenda will include project planning and updates as well as local working group membership and election of a new chairperson. The public is invited to attend the meeting and a public participation period will be scheduled. Contact Tom Christiansen at 307-875-3225 x8610 for additional information.

The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management.

Wyoming Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call 800-423-4113. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodation.