USA Para Triathlon Olympic Team Member to Speak at Western

ROCK SPRINGS — USA Triathlon announced in October 2016 a list of 8 athletes who will be on the Tokyo 2020 Development Para Olympic Triathlon Team. One of those members is Omar Bermejo, Casper, WY. Bermejo won his spot at the 2016 USA Para Triathlon National Championships in Santa Cruz, California, in August. Bermejo trains in his adopted hometown of Casper, Wyoming.

Bermejo served in the Marines and after completing four tours in Iraq, lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident in the US. He had to put his life back together and found solace and support through sports and eventually competed in Biathlon at the Para Olympics in Sochi 2014. Bermejo has since switched sports and should be at the starting line for the Para Olympic Triathlon event in Tokyo 2020.

Race on the Rock Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike, the only USA Triathlon sanctioned event in Wyoming, and Western Wyoming Community College are proud to welcome Omar Bermejo to Rock Springs, April 28th and 29th for many public events.

You can hear Omar talk about his life in the Marines and his transition to a Para Olympian Friday night April 28th at Western on the Rock Springs Campus in Room 1302 starting at 7:30pm. This event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday April 29th, everyone is welcome to challenge Omar’s “spin” class at the Rock Springs Civic Center at 10:30am. Those wishing to give his class a shot will need to pay the one day entry fee or have a membership, donations for Omar’s training would be greatly appreciated. Omar won’t be done after the spin class though. At 2pm at Western’s Aquatic Center, Omar will be conducting a swim clinic; again donations would be greatly appreciated.

Omar works to train and trains to work today for the Olympics. Come out and just listen or support his goal for 2020.

Race on the Rock Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike is a sanctioned race by USA Triathlon and it will take place on August 19th at Western’s Rock Springs Campus. First Responders, Veterans and their families will be offered a special entry rate for the race at the events.

If you have any questions please contact Traci Ciepiela at 382-1767 or 922-1840.