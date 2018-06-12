Use Caution; Dangerous and Unpredictable River Conditions along the Snake River

MOOSE, WY- Shifting channels and numerous newly created logjams have created unpredictable and unusually challenging conditions on the Snake River between Deadman’s Bar and Moose Landing, specifically in the area directly upstream of Bar BC Ranch.

Deadman’s Bar to Moose Landing is the most accident-prone river section in Grand Teton National Park. The river is having another dynamic runoff season and obstructions are subject to a high degree of change at any time.

Only boaters with advanced skills should attempt this section of the river due to swift water, multiple braided channels, and numerous obstructions. Sightlines are short and channel options that existed hours before may be blocked. Boat operators may need to stop the boat to scout and choose an appropriate route.

Park concessioners are adjusting their operations and conducting their own risk assessments of river conditions in order to navigate these sections or to shift operations to the section of river from Pacific Creek to Deadman’s Bar.

The Snake River is managed as a Wild and Scenic River. Because of this designation, Grand Teton National Park does not remove obstructions that may exist in the river but rather preserves the natural flow and processes of the river. The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which turns 50 this year, was created by Congress on October 2, 1968, to preserve rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.