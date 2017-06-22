Use Caution Near River During Flaming Gorge Days

With the Green River running high and fast, people are advised to use caution near the water while participating in Flaming Gorge Days activities.

With an increased number of people at Expedition Island in celebration of “Southwest Wyoming’s weekend of fun,” people are warned to stay out of the water, watch children closely, and use caution when near the river.

Luke Benson, Public Information Officer for the Green River Police Department, says the river can present dangers if people aren’t careful.

“It’s high, fast moving, and the visibility is quite poor,” said Benson.

Members of the Green River Fire Department will be on location Friday and Saturday with a boat. Firefighters trained in swiftwater rescue will be on hand and ready to help if needed.

Members of the Green River City Council also expressed concern about the river levels during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Flaming Gorge Days kicks off on Thursday with the 3V3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields and the Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at the Rolling Green Country Club. The Battle of the Bands and Glow Run will take place Thursday evening at Expedition Island.