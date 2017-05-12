Utah Fugitive Captured In Rock Springs

A Utah fugitive on the run for over a year has been captured in Rock Springs, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Thursday.

Christopher Fierro, 21, originally of Los Angeles, was wanted by authorities in West Jordan, Utah for violating his probation on charges of two counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The bail specified on Fierro’s Utah charging documents is $60,000.

Utah law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service, and county detectives tracked Fierro to a business in Rock Springs, where he was arrested without incident Thursday by a team of county detectives and deputy marshals.

Lowell said his office is in contact with Utah officials to arrange for Fierro’s return to Salt Lake County.