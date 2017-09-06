Utah Man Arrested Following Counterfeit Money Investigation

A Utah man has been arrested after police allegedly found thousands of dollars in suspected counterfeit bills in his vehicle and motel room along with illegal drugs.

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Barton McFarland, 46 of Farmington, Utah, has been arrested for Possession of forged (counterfeit) U.S. currency, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

On September 1, 2017 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 9th Street Kum & Go in reference to a purchase made with a $50.00 counterfeit bill.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was later located at Staples by Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department.

A search warrant of the vehicle and a rented motel room at the Economy Guest Village was conducted.

The following items were allegedly discovered:

$3850.00 in suspected counterfeit bills.

11.7 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine

.4 Grams of suspected Heroin

Materials commonly used in the counterfeiting of currency.

The U.S. Secret Service has been notified and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Abel Loredo at 307-371-1492