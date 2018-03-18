UW Alumni Auction Coming To Rock Springs, Tickets On Sale Now

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction sponsored locally by Wyo4News is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Exhibit Hall. Proceeds from the event contribute to the funding of the UWAA scholarship program.

The UWAA provides scholarships to Wyoming students, out-of-state students, and undergraduate and graduate students. Within these scholarships, awards have been added to support Wyoming community college transfer students, non-traditional, U.S. Veterans and multicultural students. Recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular activities, and an essay on why they wish to attend the University of Wyoming.

Over the last six years, the auction has provided $118,000 in support of the scholarship program.

The cost to attend the event is $40 per individual and $70 per couple. Price includes hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary beverages including beer, wine or non-alcoholic drinks. Highlights of the evening are a silent and live auction, a brief presentation from UWAA leaders, recognition of UWAA scholarship recipients, and a raffle drawing for a “Talk About Your Cowboy” bronze sculpture by D. Michael Thomas valued at $3,500. Attire for the evening is cowboy casual.

UW alumni and friends interested in attending or sponsoring the event can register online at wyoalumni.uwyo.edu/uwaa26. The deadline to register is Monday, April 9th. If you are not able to attend the event and are interested in participating in the “Talk About Your Cowboy” raffle, you may purchase tickets at wyoalumni.uwyo.edu/raffle17.

To submit an item for the auction, please contact the Alumni Office at (307) 766-4166 for a donation form.