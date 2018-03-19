UW Athletics Hall of Fame 2018 Selections Announced

Laramie, WY – A record-setting placekicker, an All American track athlete, a basketball player fondly known as “the Prince of Pilfer”, an accomplished wrestler who went on to become an outstanding coach, a successful baseball player, and a championship football team comprise the 2018 class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees are Sean Dent, Men’s Basketball (1984, 1986-88); Jessica Fox Rasby, Track & Field (2003-05); Art Howe, Baseball (1967-69); Steven Suder, Wrestling (1975-79) and Wrestling Coach (1989-2008); Cory Wedel, Football (1994-97); and the 1987 Western Athletic Conference Championship Football Team.

A total of 162 individuals and 19 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993. A dinner and induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s 26th class will be Friday, August 31, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie.

Here are the 2018 Wyoming Hall of Fame Inductees:

SEAN DENT – Men’s Basketball, 1984, 1986-88, Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey

Wyoming’s all-time leader in steals and assists, Dent earned the nickname “The Prince of Pilfer” during a brilliant playing career spanning one of the most successful eras of UW basketball. As the floor general for Cowboy teams featuring Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner, Dent helped lead the team to a runner-up finish in the NIT, as well as back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1987. Dent established career records for assists (502, including a single-season record 183 in 1986-87) and steals (249, including a single-season record 93 in 1985-86). The Cowboys also won back-to-back conference tournaments in 1987-88.

JESSICA FOX RASBY – Track & Field, 2003-05, Hometown: Burns, Wyoming

A three-time All-American, Fox was one of the best sprinters in the nation during her time at Wyoming. She still holds the indoor 200-meter record and the 4 x 400-relay record, as well as the top marks in the outdoor 200m and 400m and both relays (4×100 and 4×400). She was a seven-time Mountain West conference champion and a six-time national qualifier, in addition to earning All-Mountain West honors seventeen times. In 2003, she became the first Cowgirl sprinter to earn All-America honors.

ART HOWE – Baseball, 1967-69, Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Howe came to UW on a football scholarship but an injury forced him to switch to baseball. A slick-fielding third baseman, Howe played 109 games for the Cowboys and earned first-team all-conference honors in 1969. After graduating from Wyoming with a business degree, Howe returned to Pittsburgh and worked in the private sector while playing baseball in a weekend league. The Pirates discovered him there and signed him to a contract. He went on to play professional baseball for over a decade, with Pittsburgh, Houston, and St. Louis. He was also a manager with Houston, Oakland, and the New York Mets, experiencing his greatest success with the A’s winning the American League West title in 2000, 2001, and 2002. He still ranks as the third all-time winningest manager in Oakland A’s history.

STEVEN SUDER – Wrestling, 1975-77, 1979/Wrestling Coach, 1989-2008, Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Suder completed an outstanding career as a UW wrestler by earning All-America honors during his senior year of 1979. Wrestling at 150 pounds, Suder had an overall record of 62-37-2 as a Cowboy. He placed in the top four each year in the conference and was a team captain his senior year while placing at every major tournament in the Rocky Mountain Region. He returned to his alma mater as the head coach in 1989 and served in that capacity for nineteen years. He led Wyoming to two Western Athletic Conference team titles while being named Coach of the Year four times. He also earned NCAA West Regional Coach of the Year honors twice.

CORY WEDEL – Football, 1994-97, Hometown: Burlington, Colorado

Holding almost every placekicking record at the University of Wyoming, Wedel earned All-America honors in 1996 and 1997. He was named to the all-Western Athletic Conference team in 1995, 1996, and 1997. During his career, Wedel kicked five game-winning field goals, including a dramatic 41-yarder against Iowa State to give UW its first ever overtime win in its first ever overtime game. He was one of twenty finalists for the Lou Groza Award (honoring the nation’s best kicker) in 1996 and 1997. He led the team in scoring in both his junior and senior seasons. Named first-team Academic All-America in 1996 and 1997, while earning WAC Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-WAC honors all four years at Wyoming.

1987 WAC CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL TEAM

Under first-year head coach Paul Roach, the 1987 Cowboy football team went 8-0 in the Western Athletic Conference to win the league championship and a berth in the Holiday Bowl. They compiled an overall record of 10-3, including a streak of nine wins in a row. Led by team captains quarterback Craig Burnett, defensive end Jeff Knapton, and linebacker Galand Thaxton, the Cowboys were ranked as high as 21st in the USA Today poll during the year. Craig Burnett passed for 3,131 yards on the year, while running back Gerald Abraham rushed for 1305 yards. Seven Cowboys earned All-Conference honors (wide receiver Anthony Sargent, tight end Bill Hoffman, offensive tackle Tony Kapushion, Abraham, Knapton, Thaxton, and punter Tom Kilpatrick) and Roach was named Coach of the Year. Knapton led the conference in sacks that year, while Thaxton added to his totals as Wyoming’s all-time leader in tackles. Roach was assisted by coaches Gregg Brandon, Greg Brown, Dave Butterfield, Scott Downing, Larry Korpitz, Al Roberts, Joe Tiller, Mark Tommerdahl, and Del Wight.

The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year’s class. The inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement. The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the University. Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee’s vote to be eligible for induction. Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year’s class. For more information, check out the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com.

Members of the committee are Gary Crum (chairman), Tom Burman, Jim House, Rob Jarosh, China Jude, Dale Ann Meeker, Kevin McKinney, Brian Morgen, Jared Newland, Bill Schrage, and Sally Ann Shurmur.