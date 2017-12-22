UW Awards Top Scholarship to 104 Wyoming Students

One hundred four outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2018 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2018 semester. Students from 41 high schools, along with home-school students, were chosen.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). For this year’s award winners — whose application materials were due by Dec. 1 — the average GPA is 3.98, and the average ACT score is 33.

“These are the best of the best among Wyoming high school students — students who would excel at any university in the country — and we are delighted to have them attend the state’s world-class university,” UW Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore says.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Recipients of the 2018 scholarships, listed by high schools they’re attending along with their chosen majors, are:

Big Horn High School — Caroline Haile, English; Jillian Mayer, biology; and Nathaniel McAdoo, biology.

Big Piney High School — Gregory Bell, English.

Burlington High School — Dallin Davidson, chemistry; and Emily Jensen, undeclared.

Burns High School — Reese Burnett, animal and veterinary science.

Campbell County High School — Gavin Geertson, engineering undeclared; and Matthew Hines, economics.

Cheyenne Central High School — Marcis Bravo, international studies; Marie Cone Lebeaumont, psychology; Spencer Miller, undeclared; Christian Moncrief, undeclared; Rachel Pietsch, kinesiology and health promotion; and Dalton Stoddard, secondary education/chemistry.

Cheyenne East High School — Jordon Baker, management; Parris Kline, chemical engineering; Michael Lindman, astronomy and astrophysics; John Miller, engineering undeclared; and Meigan Starr, computer science.

Cody High School — Daniel Beaudrie, biology; and Sydney Pomajzl, education undecided.

Douglas High School — Magdalena Pellatz, undeclared.

Dubois High School — Riley Rux, animal and veterinary science.

Evanston High School — Brady Wagstaff, mechanical engineering.

Glenrock High School — Enoch Williams, undeclared.

Green River High School — Victoria Allen, undeclared; Atlin Johnson, civil engineering; Gregory Marchal, economics; and Patrick Marchal, mechanical engineering.

Greybull High School — Bayley Burns, biology.

Home school (Cody) — Alannah Gee, undeclared.

Home school (Douglas) — Desirae Layher, physiology.

Hot Springs County High School — Mary Ryan, biology.

Jackson Hole High School — Hayden Collins, geology and earth sciences; Zoe Curran, undeclared; and Devon Topp, finance.

Journeys School of Teton Science Schools — Jack Van Holland, computer science.

Kelly Walsh High School — Abigail Blesi, chemistry; Hunter Hasskamp, chemical engineering; Jacoby Heyer, physiology; Stephen Hoversland, business economics; Abigail Schoup, physiology; Ana Mae Shickich, undeclared; Jacob Tuttle, computer science; and Brittani Wert, business undeclared.

Kemmerer High School — Louis Failoni, engineering undeclared.

Lander Valley High School — Kailee Behunin, undeclared; and Carly Hutson, biology.

Laramie High School — Abijah Ahern, music performance; Cortney Borer, undeclared; Tyler Dahl, civil engineering; Catherine Eliason, anthropology; Larissa Ford, molecular biology; Amanda Hasse, psychology; Philip Henry, engineering undeclared; Sarah Holles, mechanical engineering; William McInroy, mathematics; Ryan McManamen, political science; Sean Mendick, mechanical engineering; Brendan Rucinski, engineering undeclared; Jason Scott, mechanical engineering; John Small, mathematics; Eric Van Wig, computer science; and Joshua Weatherford, chemistry.

Lovell High School — Benjamin Cornia, chemical engineering.

Lyman High School — Anthony Olguin, mathematics.

Meeteetse High School — Caitlyn Crum, undeclared.

Mountain View High School — Colton Roach, computer science.

Natrona County High School — Streeter Boatright, family and consumer sciences; Collin Depaemelere, finance; Emily Fittje, mechanical engineering; and William Stewart, agricultural education.

Niobrara County High School — Jacob Heil, undeclared.

Pine Bluffs High School — Leonardo Garcia, computer science.

Powell High School — Aaron Jacobsen, geology; Jordan Moore, biology; Harriet Pimentel, computer science; and Rhett Pimentel, mechanical engineering.

Riverton High School — Mackenzie Kellner, physiology.

Rock Springs High School –– Ceejay Berg, accounting; Colin Murcray, engineering undeclared; and John Prevedel, engineering undeclared.

Rocky Mountain High School — Alecxander Christensen, finance.

Sheridan High School — Kathryn Arneson, theater and dance; Skye Bensel, civil engineering; Kirby Coe-Kirkham, mathematics; Grace Gustafson, biology; Emmalee Hoopes, elementary education; Ashley Phillips, history; Pippin Robison, chemical engineering; Aeriana Roth, engineering undeclared; and Olivia Thoney, computer science.

Saratoga High School — Kennison Spiering, international studies.

Star Valley High School — Dustin Brown, biology; and Piper Thompson, health sciences undeclared.

Sundance High School — Shelby Heaster, business undeclared.

Torrington High School — Megan Baker, anthropology.

Upton High School — Dawson Butts, computer science.

Wheatland High School — Chandler Bohnen, civil engineering; Hannah Nelson, Spanish; and Emily Wright, international studies.

Worland High School — Katelin Scheuerman, engineering undeclared.

Alamogordo High School (N.M.) — Jayden Vap, engineering undeclared.

For more information about the UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, as well as other scholarship opportunities at UW, go to www.uwyo.edu/admissions/scholarships/index.html.