UW Chooses Dean for College of Business

A longtime faculty member and administrator in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University has been selected as the dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.

David Sprott, currently the Boeing/Scott and Linda Carson Chair, professor of marketing and senior associate dean for faculty and international affairs at Washington State, will begin his new role at UW Aug. 15.

“We are excited to have a scholar and administrator of Dr. Sprott’s caliber agree to lead this very important academic college at the University of Wyoming,” Provost Kate Miller says. “He has a proven track record at Washington State that fits very well with what we aim to accomplish in the UW College of Business.”

Advertisement

For over 20 years, Sprott has been on the faculty at Washington State, where he rose from an untenured assistant professor in the Department of Marketing to associate professor and full professor while holding two endowed professorships. He has been part of the leadership team at the Carson College of Business since 2007. Before becoming senior associate dean for faculty and international affairs in 2014, he served in various associate dean roles leading graduate, international and professional programs and served as acting dean of the College of Business in 2007.

“The College of Business at the University of Wyoming is poised to significantly expand its impact within the state, across the region, and around the globe,” Sprott says. “I am honored to join a great team at UW to advance business education and scholarship for the benefit of the students, faculty, staff, alums and the entire Wyoming business community.”

Sprott, who also is on the faculty of the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, has led college-wide initiatives at Washington State focused on graduate, international and revenue-generating programs, as well as faculty affairs and research. The revenue-generating programs introduced during his tenure have generated significant monetary resources for the college and the university. The college’s online master’s degree programs and international undergraduate programs have received consistent national recognition.

Advertisement

As a researcher, Sprott has focused on various aspects of consumer decision making related to retailing, branding, social influence and marketing public policy. Cited over 5,000 times, his research has been published in the field’s top journals and has been conducted in partnership with national and international universities, firms and collaborators.

Sprott holds a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of South Carolina, and he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kent State University.